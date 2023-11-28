Deal Wrap: Nene Capital buys Motor Technical Services; Mutares to acquire Prinz

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– Nene Capital Ltd. acquired Wellingborough, UK-based engineering company Motor Technical Services Ltd.

– Mutares SE & Co. KGaA agreed to acquire Prinz Kinematics GmbH, a global automotive supplier of kinematic systems, from AL-KO Kober SE. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

– Expedition Growth Capital and EIFO invested $16 million in Factbird, a supplier of manufacturing intelligence solutions.

