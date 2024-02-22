Deal Wrap: Mutares to acquire Temakinho; Miura Partners sells Terrats Medical

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Align Capital Partners LP agreed to sell portfolio company SEAM Group LLC, a provider of energized asset management and advisory services, to ABB Ltd., according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

– Mutares SE & Co. KGaA agreed to acquire restaurant chain Temakinho SRL from Cigierre - Compagnia Generale Ristorazione SpA, owned by funds advised by BC Partners. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter.

– Avista Capital Holdings LP announced the acquisition of dental prosthetics provider Terrats Medical from Miura Partners SGEIC SA. As part of the transaction, Terrats' founders have reinvested in the company and will continue to lead the business. Miura has also reinvested in the company. Miura was advised by Moelis & Co., KPMG and Clifford Chance. Avista was advised by Deloitte, Ropes & Gray and Uría Menéndez.

– Black Bay Energy Capital LLC, a private equity firm focused on the energy and chemical sectors, invested in Capture Energy LLC, a provider of equipment solutions for oil and gas production facilities.

