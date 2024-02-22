Deal Wrap: McNally sells Advanced Micro Instruments; Zeon to invest in Syzygy

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– McNally Capital LLC on Jan. 29 completed the sale of Advanced Micro Instruments Inc., which provides application-specific analyzers and sensing technologies. Enpro Inc. was the buyer.

– Zeon Corp.'s venture capital arm, Zeon Ventures, agreed to make a strategic investment in deep-decarbonization company Syzygy Plasmonics Inc. Zeon elected to become a strategic investor in Syzygy and aims to expand their partnership to cover various chemical applications.

– Capital Square Partners Pte. Ltd. made a strategic growth equity investment in Trianz Inc., a digital transformation software and services firm. Menon Associates and Greenberg Traurig provided legal advice in the transaction.

– The Riverside Co. invested in Fire Systems Professionals LLC, a fire and life safety inspection, repair and maintenance services company in Grove City, Ohio. This investment is an add-on to the private equity firm's CertaSite platform.

– Neuberger Berman Private Markets completed a significant minority investment in The Benecon Group Inc., a developer and administrator of self-funded medical benefit programs for small and medium-sized businesses. TA Associates Management LP continues to own a majority stake in Benecon. Latham & Watkins was legal adviser to Neuberger Berman.

– Employee ownership platform Teamshares Inc. secured investment from Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.'s venture capital arm, MUFG Innovation Partners Co. Ltd. The investment was made through MUFG Innovation Partners No. 2 Investment Partnership.

– Andros Capital Partners LLC and Esperanza Capital Partners agreed to purchase Exxon Mobil Corp.'s assets in the Ursa and Princess Fields and formed a strategic joint venture focused on the acquisition and development of upstream and infrastructure assets located in the Deepwater Gulf of Mexico. Gibson Dunn and Crutcher LLP was Esperanza's legal counsel in connection with the deal, and Vinson & Elkins LLP acted as legal counsel to Andros.

