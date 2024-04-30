Deal Wrap: Main Capital exits Enovation; IK acquires A-Safe

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Main Capital Partners BV exited its investment in healthcare software provider E.Novation Group B.V., or Enovation, with its sale to Legrand SA.

– IK Partners acquired a minority stake in polymer safety barrier business A-Safe (UK) Ltd.

– PAI Partners acquired a majority stake in audio equipment specialist Audiotonix Ltd. from Ardian, which retained a minority stake in the business.

– Gamut Capital Management LP acquired managed print services provider DEX Imaging Inc. from Staples Inc. Guggenheim Securities LLC was financial adviser to DEX Imaging.

– LaPhair Capital Partners acquired modular building solutions provider Kinexx Modular Construction LLC.

– Apax Partners LLP made a strategic investment in Institute for Applied Network Security LLC. Centerview Partners LLC was financial adviser to IANS.

– General Atlantic Service Co. LP and a private equity fund controlled by XP Inc. made a strategic minority investment in sports content business LiveMode.

– Avesi Partners LLC. invested in substance use disorder treatment provider First Steps Recovery. Mertz Taggart was financial adviser Hooper, Lundy & Bookman was legal adviser to First Steps. McDermott, Will & Emery was legal adviser to Avesi.

– The Stephens Group LLC made a strategic investment in Visionsafe Corp., provider of a proprietary airplane cockpit smoke displacement system. Alderman & Company was financial adviser to VisionSafe.

– Serent Capital Management Co. LLC invested in healthcare IT software and systems business Medical Informatics Engineering Inc.

– American Pacific Group LP invested in commercial interiors-focused textiles business CF Stinson Inc.

