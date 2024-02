Deal Wrap: LongueVue invests in Kingston Brass; Atena acquires Redshift stake

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– New investor Lightspeed Ventures LLC joined returning investors Kindred Capital LLP, Promus Venture Management LLC and Sequoia Capital Operations LLC in a $42.5 million series B funding round for industrial robot manufacturer RobCo GmbH.

– Middle-market private equity firm LongueVue Capital LLC made a strategic growth investment in plumbing fixture supplier Kingston Brass Inc. Greenberg Traurig LLP was legal adviser to LongueVue Capital.

– Portugal-focused private equity firm Atena Equity Partners - SCR SA and co-investor Simon Church acquired a majority stake in cybersecurity firm Redshift Consulting.

– Lower-middle-market private equity investor Valesco Industries Inc. invested in Blower Application Co. Inc., completing a majority buyout of former sponsor Gen Cap America Inc.

– Middle-market private equity firm Astara Capital Partners LP invested in construction and engineering company Ally Building Solutions LLC. Robinson Bradshaw Hinson was legal adviser and Rothschild was financial adviser to Astara.

