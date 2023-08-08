Deal Wrap: Kohlberg to invest in Engage PEO; TA, Warburg buy stake in ePassi

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– Kohlberg & Co. LLC will acquire a controlling stake in Engage PEO LLC, which provides human resource outsourcing solutions, for an undisclosed amount. The firm will partner with existing investor Lightyear Capital LLC and the company's management, both of which are keeping a minority stake in Engage. BofA Securities was the financial adviser to Engage and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP served as legal counsel to the company and Lightyear. Piper Sandler & Co. acted as financial adviser to Kohlberg and Ropes & Gray LLP was the firm's legal counsel.

– Eli Lilly and Co. completed the acquisition of Dice Therapeutics Inc. from an investor group, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. Sellers include private equity firms RA Capital Management LP, Northpond Ventures LLC and Sands Capital Ventures LLC. Kirkland & Ellis LLP was the legal counsel for Lilly. Centerview Partners LLC served as the exclusive financial adviser to Dice while Fenwick & West LLP was its legal counsel.

– Funds advised by TA Associates Management LP and Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a majority stake in digital employee benefit payments platform ePassi Payments Oy from controlling shareholder Bregal Milestone LLP for an undisclosed amount. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions. Kirkland & Ellis was the legal counsel to Warburg Pincus and Goodwin served as legal counsel to TA. JPMorgan was the exclusive financial adviser to Bregal Milestone and Epassi while and White & Case was their legal counsel.

– Bridgepoint Group PLC is taking a stake in digital marketing and communications company Samy Alliance alongside existing investor Aurica Capital Development SGEIC SA, which will own a 48% interest in the company.

– The Riverside Co. invested in jobZology, a platform that assists higher education students with career pathways by using predictive assessments.

– Lee Equity Partners LLC sold Cadent LLC, which provides converged television advertising solutions, to Novacap TMT. Evercore was the lead financial adviser for the transaction with Stifel as co-adviser. Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP acted as the legal adviser to Cadent and Lee Equity Partners.

– Argosy Capital Group Inc. acquired a majority stake in commercial outdoor site furnishings and traffic safety products manufacturer Barco Products.

