Deal Wrap: KCK to exit American Battery; Digital Currency sells CoinDesk

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– Komatsu Ltd. agreed to acquire American Battery Solutions Inc. from KCK Group, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. Komatsu intends to close the acquisition once all necessary procedures for the closing are completed.

– Bullish Global completed the acquisition of media, events, indices and data company CoinDesk Inc. from Digital Currency Group Inc. Lazard was the sole financial adviser to Digital Currency Group and CoinDesk, and Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP acted as legal adviser. Citi was the sole financial adviser to Bullish, and Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP acted as legal adviser.

– Arlington Management Employees LLC closed the acquisition of cloud-based secure business collaboration software provider Exostar LLC from Thoma Bravo LP, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP acted as legal adviser and Shea & Co. was financial adviser to Arlington. Kirkland & Ellis LLP was legal adviser and Aeris Partners LLC served as the exclusive financial adviser to Thoma Bravo.

– Funds advised by SK Capital Partners LP acquired J&K Ingredients Inc., which provides food and beverage ingredients solutions, from CORE Industrial Partners LLC.

– Contract research organization ProtaGene GmbH received additional investment from Ampersand Capital Partners. Ampersand has invested nearly $40 million within the past year to support the services and capacity expansions of ProtaGene.

– An affiliate of Antin Infrastructure Partners' Flagship Fund V agreed to acquire Consilium Safety Group AB from Nordic Capital, subject to regulatory approvals. Consilium Safety Group operates a global maintenance network, supporting safety and continuity of its clients' operations.

– Balance Point Capital Advisors LLC, in conjunction with its affiliated fund Balance Point Capital Partners V LP, made a follow-on investment in digital solutions company Blankfactor Holdings UK Ltd.

– IW Capital Ltd. invested £2.2 million in Plumm, which provides employers a software platform to deliver mental health support to employees. IW Capital led Plumm's series A funding round.

