Deal Wrap: Godspeed invests in ICE; Brera Partners buys stake in Gbsapri

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Godspeed Capital Management LP took a stake in transportation-focused engineering company Infrastructure Consulting & Engineering PLLC. ICE's President & CEO Elham Farzam will continue to lead the company with his two founding partners, Peter Graf and Billy Coleman. Latham & Watkins LLP acted as legal adviser to Godspeed Capital. AEC Advisors LLC served as the exclusive financial adviser to ICE and Lawson and Weitzen LLP acted as legal adviser.

– Middle market private equity firm Broad Sky Partners LLC invested in Punctual Pros, a residential services franchisee within Authority Brands LLC. Financial terms were not disclosed. Harris Williams acted as buy-side adviser and Greenberg Traurig served as legal adviser to Broad Sky Partners. Boxwood Partners acted as the exclusive sell-side adviser, Trout CPA served as accounting adviser and Barley Snyder served as legal adviser to Punctual Pros.

– Financial sector-focused Brera Partners Switzerland AG acquired 70% of shares in Italian insurance broker Gbsapri Spa. Headway Capital Partners LLP provided equity financing for the transaction. Financial details were not disclosed. Brera Partners' advisers on the deal included Chiomenti for legal, PWC for financial and tax, LEK Consulting for commercial due diligence and Rosedge Capital on debt. Eurazeo, advised by Ahsurst, provided the acquisition financing for the transaction.

– Los Angeles-based private equity firm West Lane Capital Partners LLC acquired the Seven Haircare brand from Proctor Lane Investments, an operator of service-based businesses. Liberty Ridge Advisors acted as the adviser for Seven. Financial terms were not disclosed.

