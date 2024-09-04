Deal Wrap: Five Arrows to acquire Rimes; Verdane invests in Corlytics

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Five Arrows Managers SAS agreed to acquire Rimes Technologies Corp., an enterprise data management solutions provider to the global investment industry, from EQT AB (publ). The deal is expected to close in the coming months, subject to customary regulatory approvals. Evercore and Latham & Watkins advised EQT and Rimes. Jefferies and Shoosmiths advised Five Arrows.

– Verdane made a majority investment in regulatory intelligence and policy compliance technology provider Corlytics. Baird served as financial adviser and Dentons acted as legal adviser to Corlytics. Burness Paull acted as legal adviser to Verdane.

– Factor 89 Partners LLC acquired magnetics manufacturer Master Magnetics Inc.

– 33N Ventures led a $12 million series A funding round for cybersecurity company StrikeReady Inc.

– Battery Ventures led a $10 million series A funding round for Procurement Sciences AI, a bidding intelligence platform for government contractors.

– ABS Capital Partners Inc. led a $20 million series C funding round for caregiver support platform Cariloop Inc.

For more private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.