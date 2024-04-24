Deal Wrap: Equistone to exit Acces Industrie; RidgeLake invests in TorQuest

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Equistone Partners Europe Ltd. agreed to sell its majority stake in Acces Industrie, a France-based company specializing in the rental of mobile aerial work platforms and handling equipment. The buyer is Delmas Investissements Et Participations, a Bordeaux, France-based family investment group.

– RidgeLake Partners LP, a fund advised via a strategic partnership between Apogem Capital LLC and OA Private Capital, made a strategic minority investment in Toronto-based private equity firm TorQuest Partners Inc. Colchester Partners was financial adviser, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Torys LLP provided legal counsel to TorQuest on the passive investment. Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP and Osler Hoskin & Harcourt LLP were legal advisers to RidgeLake.

– CVC Capital Partners Ltd. will extend its partnership with Italian online higher education provider Multiversity by transferring the business to a continuation fund managed by the private equity firm from CVC Capital Partners VII LP. CVC Capital Partners VIII LP is also expected to invest in the business. Lazard and Morgan Stanley were financial advisers to CVC. Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and additional underwriters arranged the debt financing for the transaction, the closing of which is subject to customary investor approvals.

– HgCapital LLP, doing business as Hg, is investing in Focus Group Ltd., a UK-based provider of business technology to small and medium-sized enterprises. Linklaters advised Hg on the investment.

– Wynnchurch Capital LP purchased Handgards LLC in partnership with the foodservice product distributor's management. Wind Point Advisors LLC, doing business as Wind Point Partners, was the seller. Houlihan Lokey and Foley & Lardner LLP served as financial and legal advisers, respectively, to Wynnchurch. Kirkland & Ellis LLP was legal adviser to Handgards, KeyBanc Capital Markets was financial adviser, and Forvis LLP provided financial due diligence support.

– Bernhard Capital Partners Management LP, through its Department of Energy services platform, bought Strategic Management Solutions Inc. (SMSI). SMSI provides management, technical and engineering services to federal and industrial clients.

– Data infrastructure platform Privasea AB secured funding from OKX Ventures, the investment arm of cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 technology company OKX.

