Deal Wrap: EQT to take Benesse private; Thoma Bravo acquires NextGen Healthcare

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– EQT AB's BPEA Private Equity Fund VIII agreed to partner with the founding family of Benesse Holdings Inc. to start a tender offer to privatize the education and nursing care provider. Benesse Holdings' board approved the tender offer.

– Thoma Bravo LP completed acquisition of healthcare technology solutions provider NextGen Healthcare Inc. for $1.8 billion. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC served as financial adviser to NextGen Healthcare, and Latham & Watkins LLP acted as legal adviser. William Blair & Co. served as financial adviser to Thoma Bravo, and Goodwin Procter LLP acted as legal adviser.

– Insight Partners led the $50 million funding round for Roller, a cloud-based venue management software solution.

– GHP Noetic Science-Psychedelic Pharma Inc. completed its previously announced acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding securities of Xcyte Digital Corp., an event technology aggregation and development company. The transaction constituted GHP Noetic Science-Psychedelic Pharma's qualifying transaction, as such term is defined in Policy 2.4-Capital Pool Companies of the TSX Venture Exchange, and resulted in a reverse takeover of the company by Xcyte. In connection with the closing of the deal, GHP Noetic Science-Psychedelic Pharma changed its name to Xcyte Digital Corp.

For further private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.