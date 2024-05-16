Deal Wrap: CVC invests in Hempel; Grosvenor leads Emergy round

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Addition LP- and Shine Capital LLC-backed billing software developer Flashtract Inc. was acquired by Trimble Inc.

– CVC Capital Partners Ltd. invested in coatings business Hempel A/S.

– Grosvenor led a $100 million series C round for plant-based meat producer Emergy Inc.

– Team8 Labs Ltd. and TLV Partners LLC participated in a $15 million venture round for cash flow management platform Panax Ltd.

– GIC Pte. Ltd. and Meritech Capital Partners led a $105 million series C round for Peeply Pvt. Ltd., developer of the Atlan data and AI governance platform.

