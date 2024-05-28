Deal Wrap: Compass Group exits KGM Gas; Sterling Partners to acquire Keypath

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Tinicum Inc.-managed funds acquired a controlling stake in natural gas products distributor KGM Gas from Compass Group Equity Partners. Goodwin Procter was legal adviser to Tinicum. McGuireWoods was legal adviser to KGM, and Piper Sandler was its financial adviser.

– Sterling Partners, majority owner of Keypath Education International Inc., agreed to buy the remaining stake it did not already own in the education services business in an approximately A$186.8 million deal with an investor group that includes Copia Investment Partners Ltd. and Lennox Capital Partners. Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP and Clayton Utz were legal advisers to Keypath, and BMO Capital Markets Corp. was financial adviser to the company's special committee that reviewed the deal. Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Allens were legal advisers to Sterling Partners.

– Caisse Fédérale du Crédit Mutuel Océan unit Océan Participations SCR purchased a majority stake in French metal manufacturer CNI SAS, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

