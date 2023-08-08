Deal Wrap: Clayton Dubilier & Rice to buy Veritiv; Partner One acquires Fidelis

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC agreed to acquire packaging, facility solutions and print products distributor Veritiv Corp. for $170 per share in cash. The parties expect to close the deal in the fourth quarter, subject to shareholder approval and other customary closing conditions. Once the deal closes, Veritiv will become a private company and its shares will no longer be listed on any public markets. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC acted as the exclusive financial adviser to Veritiv. Alston & Bird LLP was its legal counsel.

– Partner One Capital acquired Fidelis Cybersecurity Inc., which provides cyber defense services for safeguarding modern IT for global enterprises, for an undisclosed amount. Sellers include private equity firms Runway Growth Capital LLC and Skyview Capital LLC, S&P Global Market Intelligence data shows.

– Accenture PLC acquired advisory and management company for infrastructure projects Anser Advisory LLC from Sterling Investment Partners Advisors LLC for an undisclosed amount, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

– Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC's Neuberger Berman Alternatives agreed to acquire a significant minority interest in Entrust Solutions Group LLC, which provides engineering, consulting, design, asset integrity, data solutions and automation services. The company's majority shareholder, Kohlberg & Co. LLC, will retain a controlling stake. Houlihan Lokey is acting as financial adviser to Entrust while Ropes & Gray is its legal adviser. William Blair is the financial adviser and Latham & Watkins is serving as legal adviser to Neuberger Berman.

– Iron Path Capital partnered with private-label manufacturer and distributor Aldon Corporation as part of the firm's first investment under VION Biosciences LLC. McDermott served as legal adviser to Iron Path while Forvis LLP was its financial adviser.

– Tenex Capital Management LP entered into financial partnership with enterprise security and life safety technology solutions company Minuteman Security Technologies Inc.

