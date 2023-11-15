Deal Wrap: Centre Lane buys Instant Brands; TJC sells Electronics to TransDigm

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– Instant Brands Inc. completed the sale of its appliance business to an affiliate of private equity firm Centre Lane Partners LLC. Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP served as legal counsel to Instant Brands.

– TJC LP disclosed that an affiliate of The Resolute Fund V LP agreed to sell the electron device business of Communications & Power Industries LLC to TransDigm Group Inc. Harris Williams LLC and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are financial advisers for TJC and CPI, while Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal counsel. Evercore is the financial adviser to TransDigm Group, and BakerHostetler is acting as legal counsel.

– Niterra Co. Ltd. made a strategic joint-partnership investment in telemedicine and home healthcare company Vivalin Medical Inc. The investment was made through Niterra's CVC fund, jointly operated with private equity firm Pegasus Tech Ventures Inc.

