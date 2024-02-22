Deal Wrap: CenterOak exits SurfacePrep; EDP invests in Splight

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– CenterOak Partners LLC sold surface enhancement solutions distributor SurfacePrep to Nautic Partners LLC. KeyBanc served as exclusive financial adviser to SurfacePrep in the transaction, while Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP acted as legal counsel.

– Relatable purchased murder mystery franchise Hunt A Killer LLC, marking the entertainment company's first acquisition. Decathlon Capital Partners LLC was among the sellers, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. Baird served as financial adviser to Relatable on the deal.

– Oxford Financial Group Ltd.'s Mayfair Capital Partners division purchased Baseline Fitness LLC, a franchisee of fitness center operator Planet Fitness Inc., from Freeman Spogli and Co. Fredrikson & Byron was Mayfair's legal counsel.

– Quanta Services Inc. acquired environmental solutions provider Evergreen North America Industrial Services Inc. from The Sterling Group LP. Latham & Watkins acted as legal counsel, and BlackArch Partners served as financial adviser to Evergreen and Sterling.

– P2G Capital and Merit Capital Partners jointly acquired Circuit Check Holdings Inc., which makes test systems, fixtures and automation solutions for electronics and electro-mechanical devices, in partnership with the company's management. P2G provided subordinated debt and equity to support the transaction.

– Wilmington Capital Management Inc. sold its approximate 17.3% stake in Maple Leaf Marinas LP to a group of buyers including Christopher Killi, Patrick Craddock and Rosebridge Capital Corp. Inc. Wilmington also sold its corresponding approximate 18.7% equity interest in Maple Leaf Marinas Holdings GP Inc., Maple Leaf Marinas' general partner.

– EDP - Energias de Portugal SA's corporate venture capital arm, EDP Ventures, invested €1.8 million in Splight, a Chilean startup that is developing artificial intelligence and data science technologies.

