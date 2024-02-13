Deal Wrap: Center Rock sells Signature Systems; CVC, Haveli to buy Jagex

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Myers Industries Inc. acquired composite matting ground protection company Signature Systems Group LLC from Center Rock Capital Partners LP in a cash transaction worth $350 million. Moelis & Co. LLC was the financial adviser to Myers on the deal, while Vorys Sater Seymour and Pease LLP and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP were legal advisers. William Blair & Co. LLC was the financial adviser and Honigman LLP was legal counsel to Signature. J.P. Morgan Chase, U.S. Bank NA, Wells Fargo Bank and KeyBank NA led the loan agreement through which the transaction was funded.

– CVC Capital Partners Ltd.'s CVC Capital Partners Fund VIII and Haveli Investments are acquiring UK-based video game developer and publisher Jagex Ltd. from The Carlyle Group Inc., subject to regulatory approvals. Morgan Stanley & Aream are financial advisers to Carlyle, while Goldman Sachs is adviser to the transaction vehicle to be funded by the CVC fund and Haveli.

– Omega, a Web3 infrastructure provider, pulled in $6 million in a round of financing from Borderless Capital LLC and several other investors.

– Fintech startup Cascading AI raised $3.9 million in a pre-seed funding round led by Peterson Ventures LLC, with participation from Y Combinator, Sarah Smith Fund LLC and Clocktower Technology Ventures.

– DIH Holding US Inc., a provider of robotics and virtual reality technology to the rehabilitation and human performance sector, received $1.5 million in financing from OrbiMed Advisors LLC through a private placement of 150,000 common shares.

