Deal Wrap: Banyan Capital buys Second Nature; Gemspring acquires Fenceworks

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– Banyan Capital Partners, through investment vehicle Banyan Committed Capital LP, acquired Second Nature Designs Ltd., which manufactures and distributes home decor and gifting products.

– A Gemspring Capital Management LLC affiliate acquired fencing installer and distributor Fenceworks Inc. for an undisclosed amount. Lincoln International acted as financial adviser to Gemspring while Kirkland & Ellis served as legal adviser.

– Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired cyber solutions company Sixgen Inc. Crowell & Morning was the legal adviser to Washington Harbour, while PwC was its financial adviser. Holland & Knight acted as the legal adviser to Sixgen; KippsDeSanto & Co. was the company's financial adviser.

– Funds managed by Flexpoint Ford LLC made a significant investment in GoldState Music and the new partnership will accelerate the company's strategy of investing in music intellectual property assets. Reed Smith was the legal counsel to Flexpoint, while Artisan One and Alston & Bird acted as financial adviser and legal counsel to GoldState, respectively.

– An entity affiliated with private equity firm Centre Lane Partners LLC completed the acquisition of the appliances division of Instant Brands Holdings Inc. Jones Day advised Centre Lane for the transaction.

