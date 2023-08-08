Deal Wrap: Bain to buy Fogo de Chão; Trivest acquires ABC Amega

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– Bain Capital LP will acquire restaurant brand Fogo de Chão from Rhone Capital LLC for an undisclosed amount. It expects to close a deal in September, subject to customary conditions including regulatory approvals. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is the exclusive financial adviser for the transaction. Deloitte is acting as the accounting adviser, and Sullivan & Cromwell is serving as legal counsel to Fogo de Chão and Rhône.

– Trivest Partners LP acquired commercial debt collection solutions provider ABC Amega Inc. ABC CEO David Here will transition his duties to BII Services Corp. CEO John Fisher.

– Soho Square Capital LLP exited its investment in facilities management company Churchill Contract Services Ltd. and sold the stake to an employee ownership trust.

– Highview Capital LLC is partnering up with Safety Marking Inc., which provides highway and roadway marking services. The company's founder, Mark Kelly, will retain a significant stake in Safety Marking and will continue as president.

– BV Investment Partners LP announced a growth investment in The Hardenbergh Group Inc., which provides non-clinical professional staffing, consulting, physician peer review and outsourced solutions to healthcare organizations. Silvermark Partners LLC acted as financial adviser and Bass Berry & Sims PLC served as legal counsel to Hardenbergh Group. Ropes & Gray LLP was the legal counsel to BV.

– Comvest Advisors LLC's capital investment platform Comvest Special Opportunities made a junior capital investment in dermatological care solutions company Apotheco LLC

– Align Capital Partners LP made a growth capital investment in security solutions provider Global Guardian LLC. Piper Sandler and Skadden advised Global Guardian, while Calfee Halter & Griswold LLP advised Align Capital.

– L2 Capital Partners LP acquired live event production and promotion company Open World Inc.

