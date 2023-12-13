Deal Wrap: Bain Capital to buy into 1440 Foods; Crescendo invests in Line Next

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– Middle-market private equity firm Windjammer Capital Investors LLC announced the acquisition of monoclonal antibodies producer Bio X Cell Inc. in partnership with management. Moelis & Co. LLC served as exclusive financial adviser to Windjammer, and Kirkland & Ellis provided legal counsel.

– Bain Capital Pvt. Equity LP agreed to acquire a stake in 1440 Foods, a portfolio of sports and active nutrition brands, in partnership with existing investor and operator 4x4 Capital LLC. The deal is expected to close in December, subject to customary closing conditions. UBS Investment Bank is serving as financial adviser and Ropes & Gray is acting as legal adviser to Bain Capital. PJT Partners is serving as financial adviser and Sidley Austin is acting as legal counsel to 1440 Foods and 4x4 Capital.

– Private equity firm Great Point Partners LLC made a growth recapitalization investment in healthcare technology company Ludi Inc. Ziegler was Ludi's financial adviser.

– Crescendo Equity Partners Ltd. led a $140 million round of funding for NFT platform Line Next Corp.

– Safar Partners LLC led a $20 million series B funding round for wearable robotics business Verve Inc.

For further private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.