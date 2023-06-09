Deal Wrap: Bain acquires Sunshine Leases; Bridgepoint buys stake in Ports Group

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– Bain Capital Special Situations acquired Sunshine Leases Single Member SA, a Greek financial leasing subsidiary of Piraeus Bank SA, including a portfolio of nonperforming exposures.

– Bridgepoint Group PLC announced that Bridgepoint Development Capital IV, a fund focused on investing in midmarket growth businesses, agreed to make a majority investment in Ports Group AB, which provides IP management and brand protection. As part of the deal, Priveq will sell its stake in Ports Group, where management and key employees within the group will reinvest alongside Bridgepoint. The transaction closed Aug. 30. EY Corporate Finance and Setterwalls Advokatbyrå served as advisers to Ports Group. Lincoln International was financial adviser and Vinge acted as legal adviser to Bridgepoint.

– Industrial and Financial Systems IFS AB (publ) agreed to acquire industrial AI software company Falkonry Inc. from an investor group that includes Polaris Venture Partners Inc., Presidio STX LLC, Zetta Venture Partners, Start Smart Labs, SparkLabs IoT and Basis Set Ventures LLC, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. Union Square Advisors LLC was exclusive financial adviser to Falkonry. The deal is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter.

– Coloplast A/S completed the acquisition of Kerecis LLC, a company in the biologics wound care segment, from an investor group including Silicon Valley BancVentures Inc. and Kirkbi Invest A/S, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

– The Riverside Co. invested in outsourced managed IT service provider LANstar.

