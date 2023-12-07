Deal Wrap: Artemis acquires Sightline; Audax to sell CorEvitas to Thermo Fisher

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– Artemis Capital Partners Management Co. acquired developer of image processing electronics and software products Sightline Applications Inc. Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and Popeo served as legal adviser to Artemis. Philpott Ball & Werner LLC was the investment banking adviser to SightLine, while Perkins Coie served as legal adviser to the company.

– Audax Management Co. LLC agreed to sell data intelligence company CorEvitas LLC to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for $912.5 million in cash. Thermo Fisher expects to close the deal by the end of 2023, subject to closing conditions. After completion, CorEvitas will become part of Thermo Fisher's Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services segment.

– KT Capital Partners LP sold Dealer Solutions and Design LLC, which caters to operation design, development, equipment specification, installation and project management, to Stone Point Capital LLC's Safe-Guard Products International LLC, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

– Ridgemont Equity Partners completed the sale of all remaining interest in fiber-optic communications infrastructure services company Unite Pvt. Networks LLC to Cox Communications Inc., according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. Cox will bring together Segra and Unite to create a new stand-alone fiber company. Evercore was the exclusive financial adviser to Cox Communications while Eversheds Sutherland acted as its legal counsel. Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP and Dentons US LLP represented Unite. Bank Street Group LLC served as exclusive financial adviser to Ridgemont and Alston & Bird was the firm's legal counsel.

– WM Partners LP through its wholly owned entity HPH III Investments LP along with its parallel and feeder funds, acquired KI NutriCare Inc.'s unit Allergy Research Group LLC. KI NutriCare is owned by Kikkoman Corp. King & Spalding acted as legal adviser to WM Partners. Rothschild & Co served as sell-side adviser to Kikkoman Corp.

For further private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.