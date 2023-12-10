 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/deal-wrap-arcapita-exits-waste-harmonics-bain-capital-to-invest-200m-in-masan-77780527 content esgSubNav
Deal Wrap: Arcapita exits Waste Harmonics; Bain Capital to invest $200M in Masan
Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– Keter Environmental Services Inc. completed its previously announced merger with waste service provider Waste Harmonics LLC for an undisclosed amount. Private equity firm Arcapita Inc. exited its investment in Waste Harmonics as part of the transaction, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

– Bain Capital Pvt. Equity LP agreed to invest at least $200 million into the equity capital of Vietnamese food and beverage manufacturer Masan Group Corp. Jefferies Singapore Ltd. served was the financial adviser to Masan Group.

– Zyston LLC acquired Blue Lava Inc., which provides security program management software solutions. Selling investors include CrossLink Capital Inc., Rally Ventures, Apple Funds and OODA Ventures, S&P Global Market Intelligence data shows.

For further private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.