Deal Wrap: Arcadea invests in Flight Vector; Impilo buys Vaccindirekt from SEB

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– Arcadea Group Inc. acquired a controlling strategic stake in software solutions company Flight Vector through a strategic investment. Flight Vector founder and CEO Scot Cromer will retain a significant interest in the company and will continue to lead the firm.

– Thrust Capital Partners acquired a minority interest in Dishon Ltd., which manufactures complex machined components and assemblies for the aviation, space and satellite sectors. Norton Rose Fulbright Canada SENCRL SRL LLP advised Thrust Capital, while Origin Merchant Partners and Torkin Manes LLP served as advisers to Dishon.

– Private equity firm Coalesce Capital Management LLC invested in occupational health compliance testing services company Examinetics Inc., alongside the company's management and existing investor Freedom 3 Capital LLC. Kirkland & Ellis was the legal adviser to Coalesce while Morrison Foerster served Examinetics. Stout and Houlihan Lokey were the financial advisers.

– Impilo AB acquired Swedish retail vaccination provider Vaccindirekt I Sverige AB from SEB Venture Capital, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

– Gallant Capital Partners LLC made strategic growth investments in cybersecurity companies DynTek Inc. and rSolutions. The firm is combining both companies and appointed Paul Kerr as CEO. DC Advisory was the exclusive financial adviser to Gallant while B Riley Securities Inc. was the exclusive financial adviser to DynTek. Royal Bank of Canada, Mid-Market M&A acted as exclusive financial adviser to rSolutions.

– TMF Group agreed to acquire Brazil-based FIDD Group, a full-service outsourced fund administration provider, and expects to close the deal in 2024, subject to regulatory approval.

– Epic Partners and Trive Capital Management LLC invested in educational content provider Pryor Learning Inc. Tyton Partners acted as financial adviser to Pryor Learning. Polsinelli was the legal counsel to Trive Capital and Epic Partners.

