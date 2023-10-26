Deal Wrap: Apax to back Gan Integrity; Blue Star invests in OfficeRnD

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– Gan Integrity Inc., a Danish provider of cloud-based risk, ethics and compliance management software technology, will receive growth capital from funds advised by Apax Partners LLP. Financial terms of the deal were not made public, but Apax said the investment was significant.

– Coworking and hybrid work software provider OfficeRnD Ltd. secured strategic growth investment from Blue Star Innovation Partners.

– Hull Street Energy LLC agreed to buy a full stake in EF Oxnard LLC, a 48-MW natural gas-fired facility in Oxnard, Calif., from an Atlantic Power & Utilities affiliate. The EF Oxnard facility will be integrated with Milepost Power Holdings, Hull Street's power infrastructure business unit. Troutman Pepper was legal adviser to Hull Street, and Sidley Austin LLP provided legal counsel to Atlantic Power.

– Funds managed by TowerBrook Capital Partners LP will invest in Langan Engineering and Environmental Services Inc. in exchange for a minority stake. Langan's management and employee shareholders will remain majority owners of the business. Blackstone Credit, CPPIB Credit Investments III Inc. and SMBC provided additional financing for the deal, which is likely to close during the first quarter of 2024. Houlihan Lokey Capital was the lead financial adviser and placement agent in the transaction, with support from Baird. Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP was legal counsel to Langan, while Kirkland & Ellis LLP was legal adviser to TowerBrook.

– Arcadea Group Inc. made a majority investment in Becosoft, which provides point of sale and enterprise resource planning solutions to retail and wholesale customers across Europe. Becosoft founders Kristof De Coninck and Davy De Coninck will keep significant stakes in the business and will remain in their respective roles as CEO and managing director and COO and managing director.

– Oakley Capital Origin Fund I, a fund managed by midmarket private equity firm Oakley Capital Investments Ltd., will buy a stake in Webcentral DEH. Webcentral Ltd. is selling the Australian domains, hosting and email provider in a corporate carve-out deal. Oakley is partnering with hosting entrepreneurs Jochen Berger and Tom Strohe on the transaction.

