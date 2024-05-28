Deal Wrap: Adenia exits DDP Outdoor; Renovus acquires Case Works stake

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Injaro Investments Ltd acquired outdoor advertising business Outdoor Holding Ltd., which controls a majority stake in DDP Outdoor Ltd., from Adenia Partners Ltd.

– Renovus Capital Partners acquired a majority stake in litigation support business Case Works LLC.

– American Securities LLC exited engineering services business Acuren Inspection Inc. in a sale to special purpose acquisition company Admiral Acquisition Ltd. Baird and Harris Williams were financial advisers to American Securities and Acuren, and Weil Gotshal and Manges LLP was legal adviser.

– BV Investment Partners LP invested in CyberSheath Services International LLC, an IT security services provider to the US defense industrial base.

