CVC plans Sogelink investment; Verlinvest aims to unload Sula Vineyards stake

S&P Global Market Intelligence presents In Play Today, a periodic summary of potential private equity deal activity, including rumored transactions. This summary is based on information obtained on a best-efforts basis and may not be inclusive of all potential deal activity.

– Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd.'s bid to invest in construction software business Sogelink SAS is getting the OK from the European Commission, SeeNews reported, citing a press release. Sogelink is already backed by growth buyout-focused private equity firm Keensight Capital, the report added.

– Advisory and investment firm Nithia Capital Resources Advisors LLP could form part of the consortium being assembled to bid for steel product manufacturer ESL Steel Ltd., The Economic Times reported, citing people in the know. The steel and metals industry veteran assembling the consortium is Nithia founder Jai Saraf, the report added.

– Investment firm Verlinvest Asia Pte. Ltd. plans to exit its 8.34% stake in wine company Sula Vineyards Ltd. by selling shares on the open market, The Economic Times reported.

– Private equity firms EQT AB (publ), TPG Capital LP and KKR & Co. Inc. are among those considering a bid for CVC Capital Partners Ltd.'s controlling stake in India-listed cancer care provider HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd., The Economic Times reported, citing sources. The report pegged HCG's current market value at approximately $646.42 million.

