Corporate layoffs in 2023 — a timeline

Companies are laying off thousands of workers in 2023. The cuts reverse a pandemic-era hiring boom, primarily in the technology sector, as firms prepare for a potential recession. In the U.S., the job cuts contrast a robust labor market as official government data pins the unemployment rate near a 50-year low and companies in other sectors continue to hire at a quick pace.

S&P Global Market Intelligence is tracking notable corporate layoffs. Below is a list of some of the companies announcing job cuts affecting 1,000 or more workers. This list will be updated as new layoffs are announced.

➤ March 14: Meta Platforms Inc.

The Facebook parent company announced it will cut 10,000 jobs and close an additional 5,000 open and unfilled roles. These are in addition to 11,000 layoffs announced in 2022.

➤ March 10: Ford Motor Co.

The carmaker's Spanish operations confirmed 1,100 job cuts at a plant in Valencia that employs about 6,000. These are in addition to other cuts in Europe announced in February.

➤ Feb. 24: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and BASF SE

The Swedish telecom equipment company confirmed to multiple media outlets it would eliminate 8,500 positions through 2024 as part of a cost-cutting plan announced in December 2022. The company employs about 105,000 worldwide, according to a statement to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Separately, BASF announced a net reduction of 2,600 positions across its global workforce through the end of 2024.

➤ Feb. 14: Ford

The automaker's European arm announced 3,800 job cuts over the next three years, with the bulk of layoffs in Germany and the U.K.

➤ Feb. 13.: Twilio Inc.

CEO Jeff Lawson told employees the company was reducing its workforce by about 17%. The cuts amount to more than 1,500 jobs, based on the company's total workforce of 8,992 as of the end of the third quarter of 2022.

➤ Feb. 9: Yahoo Inc. and News Corp.

Yahoo CEO Jim Lanzone told Axios that cuts of more than 20% of its workforce, highly focused on ad tech, will affect more than 1,600 people.

Meanwhile, News Corp. announced it was reducing its head count by 5%, or about 1,250 positions, in 2023.

➤ Feb. 8: Walt Disney Co.

During the company's 2022 fourth-quarter earnings call, CEO Bob Iger announced cuts of 7,000 jobs as part of a reorganization aimed at reducing costs by $5.5 billion.

➤ Feb. 7: Zoom Video Communications Inc. and The Boeing Co.

In a message to employees, Zoom CEO Eric Yuan said 1,300 workers, or about 15% of staff, will be laid off.

Meanwhile, Boeing said it would lay off 2,000 workers, mainly in finance and human resources, amid broader plans to add 10,000 jobs in 2023.

➤ Feb. 6: Dell Technologies Inc.

The company said in a regulatory filing it will reduce its workforce by about 5%. The move will affect some 6,650 employees, Bloomberg News reported.

➤ Jan. 31: PayPal Inc.

President and CEO Dan Schulman announced cuts of about 2,000 workers, or 7% of total staffing, in a message to employees.

➤ Jan. 30: Koninklijke Philips NV

The health technology company announced plans to reduce its workforce by 6,000 roles by 2025, with half of the cuts occurring in 2023. The reductions are in addition to the 4,000 cuts announced in October 2022.

➤ Jan. 26: Dow Inc., SAP SE and Hasbro Inc.

Chemical company Dow announced plans to cut about 2,000 jobs across its global workforce.

Software company SAP said it would reduce its head count by 3,000 positions, or about 2.5% of its workforce.

Hasbro announced plans to cut its global workforce by 1,000 positions in 2023, amounting to 15% of its global workforce.

➤ Jan. 25: International Business Machines Corp.

IBM will cut about 3,900 jobs, or 1.5% of its workforce, in 2023, according to media reports.

➤ Jan. 24: 3M Co.

The company said in its 2022 fourth-quarter earnings announcement that it would reduce its workforce by 2,500 manufacturing roles globally.

➤ Jan. 23: Vacasa Inc.

The vacation rental management company said in a regulatory filing it will cut 1,300 workers, or about 17% of its workforce.

➤ Jan. 20: Alphabet Inc. and Wayfair Inc.

The Google search engine parent's CEO, Sundar Pichai, told employees the company will reduce its global workforce by about 12,000 employees.

Separately, Wayfair announced an additional 1,750 layoffs on top of 900 cuts announced in August 2022.

➤ Jan. 19: Capital One Financial Corp.

The company confirmed a Bloomberg report that more than 1,100 people were affected by the elimination of technology roles.

➤ Jan. 18: Microsoft Corp.

CEO Satya Nadella told employees that the company is cutting 10,000 jobs, less than 5% of its total workforce, through the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

➤ Jan. 13: The Bank of New York Mellon Corp.

The bank will lay off some 1,500 employees, or about 3% of its workforce, in 2023, Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal reported.

➤ Jan. 9: The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Multiple media outlets, citing unidentified sources, reported the bank was planning to lay off about 3,200 people.

➤ Jan. 4: Amazon.com Inc. and Salesforce Inc.

In a blog post, CEO Andy Jassy announced 8,000 job cuts, on top of 10,000 previously announced in November 2022.

Separately, Salesforce announced 8,000 layoffs in addition to the 1,000 cuts announced in November 2022.

A wave of layoff announcements, concentrated in the tech sector, affected more than 104,000 employees of U.S.-based companies, according to Layoffs.fyi, which tracks tech sector employment trends.

Meta, Twitter Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Carvana Co. and Stripe Inc. all announced layoffs during the fall that impacted large chunks of their workforces.