 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/consumer-discretionary-sector-most-shorted-among-us-stocks-in-2022-73894910 content esgSubNav
Discover more about S&P Global’s offerings
In This List

Consumer discretionary sector most-shorted among US stocks in 2022
Blog

Insight Weekly: PE firms shift strategies; bank earnings kick off; bankruptcies plummet

Blog

Bed, Bath, and Bankruptcy: Using Quantitative Credit Models to Predict Corporate Defaults

Blog

Banking Essentials Newsletter: January 11th Edition

Blog

Insight Weekly: Stocks limp into 2023; GCC banks set for rebound; deep-sea mining faces pushback


Consumer discretionary sector most-shorted among US stocks in 2022

Short sellers stuck with consumer discretionary stocks throughout 2022, betting that persistently high inflation would continue to erode demand.

Short interest in consumer discretionary stocks on all major U.S. exchanges ended 2022 at 5.01% and was the most-shorted sector throughout the year, according to the latest S&P Global Market Intelligence data. Short interest, which measures the percentage of outstanding shares held by short sellers, averaged 2.25% for the S&P 500 at the end of 2022.

SNL Image

Consumer discretionary has been the most-shorted sector in U.S. equities since July 2021, when it overtook healthcare. Short interest in the healthcare sector was 3.88% at the end of December, down from its 2022 peak of 4.48% at the end of May.

Financials was the least-shorted sector throughout 2022, averaging 1.36% short interest at the end of December, which was up from below 1% at the beginning of 2022.

Closer look at consumer discretionary

Within the consumer discretionary sector, short sellers bet heavily against home furnishing retail stocks, which had short interest of 14.05% at the end of December. Department stores and automotive retail stocks also drew a large amount of short selling, at 11.57% and 11.52%, respectively.

SNL Image

Carvana Co., EVgo Inc. and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. were the three most-shorted consumer discretionary stocks at the end of 2022.

SNL Image

Short interest in Carvana grew from 12.59% at the end of 2021 to 51.06% at the end of 2022.

Most shorted across sectors

Carvana was the second most-shorted stock at the end of 2022, after Silvergate Capital Corp., which saw its short interest jump from 10.09% at the end of October to 53.6% at the end of December.

SNL Image

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. was the third most-shorted stock at the end of 2022 with 50.64% short interest, up from just 2.1% at the end of November.

Real estate posts largest jump

Short interest in the real estate sector increased by the largest percentage during the year among sectors, jumping from 1.92% at the end of 2021 to 2.55% at end of 2022.

SNL Image

The sector was hindered by the ongoing work-from-home movement that has particularly impacted commercial real estate.

SNL Image

Within the sector, real estate services were the most shorted at the end of 2022, with 4.71% short interest.