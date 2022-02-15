Congress to ask NTIA chief about broadband deployment dollars

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration is tasked with doling out tens of billions of dollars to states to further broadband deployment efforts, and lawmakers are looking to better understand the agency's plans.

Alan Davidson, the recently confirmed head of the NTIA, will testify to the the House Energy and Commerce Committee's Subcommittee on Communications and Technology Feb. 16. The hearing will focus on how to best coordinate the deployment of broadband funds. In his role, Davidson will be managing about $48 billion devoted to broadband and spectrum matters as part of the infrastructure act, one of the largest budgetary allocations for information policy in the nation's history.

The infrastructure law devoted $65 billion to broadband matters in its entirety, footing a majority for the NTIA to handle.

Nearly 90% of that $48 billion NTIA allotment is to be used for grants in states and U.S. territories to fund high-speed broadband deployment, and lawmakers are curious to hear how Davidson will work to coordinate with other federal agencies and on-the-ground partners to ensure optimal build-out of broadband projects around the country.

"Thanks to the sweeping broadband investments in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, NTIA now has a unique opportunity to spearhead significant progress in bridging the digital divide, so everyone can reliably connect to high-speed, affordable, and reliable internet, no matter their income or zip code," said Energy and Commerce Chairman Frank Pallone Jr., D-N.J., and Communications and Technology Subcommittee Chairman Mike Doyle, D-Pa., in a Feb. 9 statement.

The NTIA is the executive branch agency under the U.S. Commerce Department principally responsible for advising the president on telecommunications and information policy issues. In his Dec. 1, 2021, nomination hearing, Davidson said closing the digital divide will be his No. 1 priority at the agency. The NTIA chief will also manage various cybersecurity and privacy affairs.

Davidson previously served in the Department of Commerce as its first director of digital economy, building out an agenda for the department on internet and broadband access priorities during the Obama administration. From 2005-2012, he also served as Google LLC's first policy staffer, helping to establish the tech giant as a major lobbying body in Washington.

Doyle at last week's INCOMPAS policy summit told broadband stakeholders that Congress will need to provide assistance, direction and oversight to ensure the money appropriated to the NTIA is used efficiently.

Before the Commerce Department can distribute money to states for broadband projects, it needs the Federal Communications Commission to provide updated, accurate nationwide broadband mapping that shows which areas of the country remain unserved or underserved. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told lawmakers earlier this month that the FCC will have updated maps this summer.

