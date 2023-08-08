Compass Diversified seeks add-on deals; KKR in talks to acquire Simon & Schuster

S&P Global Market Intelligence presents In Play Today, a periodic summary of potential private equity deal activity, including rumored transactions. This summary is based on information obtained on a best-efforts basis and may not be inclusive of all potential deal activity.

– Compass Diversified Holdings LLC plans to pursue acquisitions for its packaging services portfolio company Altor Solutions, formerly known as Foam Fabricators Inc., COO Patrick Maciariello said on the firm's Aug. 2 second-quarter earnings call. "We believe we will look to add-on acquisitions that we can then also add more efficiency gains," Maciariello said.

– KKR & Co. Inc. is in advanced discussions to acquire book publisher Simon & Schuster Inc. from Paramount Global for more than $1.60 billion, London's Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

– Sycamore Partners Management LP and TDR Capital LLP are in negotiations to make a joint bid to buy sandwich restaurant chain Doctor's Associates Inc., doing business as Subway, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Subway is likely to get more than $9 billion from the potential sale.

