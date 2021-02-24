ChartWatch: Billion-dollar disclosures as Texas freeze costs come into focus

While investigations are ongoing, some energy companies are now talking warning of financial hits topping $1 billion as a result of the recent deep freeze.

Power provider Vistra Corp. gave a preliminary estimate in the range of $900 million to $1.30 billion for a one-time adverse financial impact, after procuring power in the Electric Reliability Council Of Texas Inc. market at prices at or near the $9,000/MWh price cap to meet supply obligations. Vistra stock dropped sharply following the disclosure.

Company executives called the loss a "short run-material hit" and not a "liquidity crisis."

Vistra and its rival NRG Energy Inc. are viewed as the most exposed power providers to generation outages in ERCOT, given their large generation fleets in Texas. NRG has yet to disclose impacts and has moved the release of its financial results to March 1.

Exelon Corp. CEO Christopher Crane recently described an estimated $950 million pretax impact to the company's portfolio as "unacceptable." The extreme winter weather forced its three natural gas plants in ERCOT offline temporarily.

Exelon hopes to reduce the losses to $200 million through mostly one-time cost reductions and deferral of nonessential maintenance.

"As a result, we are evaluating all our options with respect to our ERCOT business," Crane said.

Increased fuel costs also contributed heavily to company financial impacts from the Arctic freeze, as demand soared during the period.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. anticipates roughly $2.5 billion in incremental natural gas purchase costs across eight states. However, CenterPoint does not see it impacting its EPS annual growth rate and even raised its full-year 2021 guidance.

Black Hills Corp. recently secured an $800 million term loan to pay for February gas purchases that exceeded its forecast by about $600 million.

Natural gas utilities delivered record volumes during the cold snap.

Entergy Corp., which owns utilities Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas, said it incurred about $400 million of incremental fuel costs, plus up to another $140 million in power restoration costs, based on initial assessments. The company is being investigated by the New Orleans City Council over its decision to cut more power than requested by Midcontinent ISO.