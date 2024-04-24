 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/certares-to-acquire-fti-touristik-the-real-brokerage-buys-qamar-group-81095447 content esgSubNav
S&P Global Market Intelligence presents a list of notable M&A transactions by North America-based real estate investors.

A consortium led by Certares Management LLC agreed to acquire Germany-based tour operator and travel agency FTI Touristik GmbH. Certares aims to invest about €125 million upon closing of the deal.

California-based Realty Concepts Ltd. acquired Guarantee Real Estate Corp. from brokerage services provider HomeServices of America Inc.

MEB Commercial Management Group LLC acquired Florida-based real estate management services provider Weller Management LLC. The new merger of the company companies will be known as Bryten Real Estate Partners.

In another deal completed last week, The Real Brokerage Inc. acquired Qamar Group.

