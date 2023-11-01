'Brutal' mortgage industry presents challenges, opportunities for banks in 2023

Banks' mortgage-related fee income will remain challenged in 2023 as the lending segment continues to face headwinds, but the challenging environment also presents M&A and talent acquisition opportunities for banks to bulk up ahead of the next up-cycle, according to industry experts.

Of the 15 largest public banks by total assets as of Sept. 30, seven reported quarter-over-quarter declines in mortgage banking income from one- to-four family loans in the third quarter and 10 saw a year-over-year decline, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. The group saw a median decline of 11.2% quarter over quarter and 47.6% year over year.

Some of the largest drops in mortgage fee income came from Wells Fargo & Co. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. Wells Fargo reported mortgage banking income of $324 million in the third quarter, down from $1.3 billion in the first quarter of 2021, while JPMorgan reported $314 million in the third quarter, down from $704 million in the first quarter of 2021.

With very little refinance and homebuying activity due to high home prices and mortgage rates, the current mortgage market is very difficult, Jeff Davis, managing director of Mercer Capital, said in an interview.

"Call it somewhere between very tough and brutal," Davis said. "It's just such a cyclical business. And when it's good, it's really good. And when it's bad, it's really awful."

Other business lines, low delinquencies a silver lining for banks

Overall mortgage originations will total around $2.245 trillion by the end of 2022, down from $4.436 trillion in 2021, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association, or MBA, mortgage finance forecast.



The association expects the environment to be even more challenged in 2023, predicting just $1.899 trillion in total mortgage originations for the whole year.

Housing affordability and inventory issues are compounding with rising rates to create a "perfect storm" that has discouraged many borrowers from buying homes, Marina Walsh, the MBA's vice president of industry analysis, said in an interview. But there is some silver lining for banks with mortgage exposure, industry experts said.

Luckily for banks, they have other sources of income, unlike independent mortgage companies which are more "one-trick" ponies, Davis said.

"[Banks] have other sources of revenue. They have their deposits, they have their credit cards, other lines of business, other consumer loans so there's a little bit more flexibility. So whereas they may be unprofitable in mortgage, they may have the option to make up for some of that loss in other areas of the business," Walsh said. "That is not the case with independent mortgage companies."

Another bright spot for banks is the current historic-low level of delinquencies. The MBA's mortgage delinquency survey, which it has conducted since 1979, hit a new low of 3.45% in the third quarter, Walsh said.

The low level of delinquencies benefits banks by keeping the costly work of managing loan modifications and foreclosures at a minimum. However, if a widely expected recession hits, delinquencies are unlikely to stay low, Walsh said.