In This List

Blackstone to buy Apartment Income; Facilities Maintenance acquires HGI Facility
Blackstone to buy Apartment Income; Facilities Maintenance acquires HGI Facility

S&P Global Market Intelligence presents a list of notable M&A transactions by North America-based real estate investors.

Blackstone Inc., through its fund Blackstone Real Estate Partners X LP, entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Apartment Income REIT Corp. in an all-cash transaction valued at about $10 billion. The deal is subject to closing conditions and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2024.

Maintenance and construction company Facilities Maintenance Management LLC acquired real estate and property management services provider HGI Facility Management.

In another deal completed last week, China-based Huaye Tiancheng Capital sold Marco Polo Travel Technology Co. Ltd. to application software company DerbySoft Inc.

