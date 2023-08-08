Blackstone to bid for more than 33% stake in Cipla; EQT in talks to sell Schülke

S&P Global Market Intelligence presents In Play Today, a periodic summary of potential private equity deal activity, including rumored transactions. This summary is based on information obtained on a best-efforts basis and may not be inclusive of all potential deal activity.

– Antin Infrastructure Partners is working on new strategies, including potential acquisitions and launching organic initiatives, FD Wire reported, citing Alain Rauscher, the firm's co-founder, managing partner, CEO and chairman.

– Blackstone Inc. is likely to submit a nonbinding offer to buy a more than 33% stake in Cipla Ltd. in the week of Aug. 14, The Economic Times reported. The Hamied family will exit its investment in the India-based generic medicines manufacturer with the potential transaction.

– EQT AB is nearing a deal to sell Schülke & Mayr GmbH for about €1.4 billion, Bloomberg News reported. Billionaire brothers Andreas Struengmann and Thomas Struengmann are likely going to acquire the German hygiene product manufacturing business through their family office Athos Service GmbH.

– KKR & Co. Inc. agreed to a deal in principle to sell a majority stake in Unzer POS GmbH to a group of creditors, including Alcentra Asset Management Ltd., Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP and Partners Group Holding AG, Bloomberg reported, citing people in the know. The creditors would provide fresh capital to the German online payment processing company and forgive its existing debt. KKR would retain a minority stake and an economic interest in Unzer.

– Lynx Equity Ltd. is pursuing acquisition opportunities across North America, Europe and the UK.

