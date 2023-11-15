Big Indian bank profits to level off as net interest margins plateau

Indian banks' profits are leveling off as credit growth eases and margins plateau amid rising deposit costs.

The biggest lenders in the South Asian nation reported year-over-year gains in their net incomes in the July-to-September quarter. Sequentially, however, earnings were flat. Net interest margins (NIMs), a key growth driver for earnings in recent quarters, have plateaued.

Indian banks were initially able to quickly pass higher interest rates to their customers. Now, the central bank has hit pause and deposit rates have had time to catch up with lending rates.

Overall, the banking sector "is expected to see a compression of 10-20 basis points in net interest margins" in the financial year ending March 31, 2024, Ajit Velonie, senior director at CRISIL Ratings, told S&P Global Market Intelligence in an email. Absolute profits increased for most banks in the fiscal second quarter, driven by continued growth.

India remains the world's fastest-growing major economy. GDP grew 7.8% in the April-to-June quarter, and the Reserve Bank of India expects the economy to expand 6.5% in the current fiscal year to March 31, 2024, as "available high frequency indicators suggest continuation of this momentum," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said Nov. 9.

"Driven by its inherent dynamism and supported by a prudent policy mix, growth is getting [a] stronger foothold while inflation is also coming under control," Das said.