Big 4 PE sentiment indicators point higher; telecom investment on the rebound
Big 4 PE sentiment indicators point higher; telecom investment on the rebound

S&P Global Market Intelligence offers our top picks of global private equity news stories and more published throughout the week.

There is a building sense of optimism in the C-suites of private equity's Big Four firms.

Private equity executives used more upbeat language on the latest round of earnings calls, according to a sentiment analysis by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Record quarterly fee-related earnings at three of the four largest US-listed alternative asset managers is likely one reason why. The brightening deal outlook was clearly another.

"The deal market is back," declared KKR & Co. Inc. co-CEO Scott Nuttall when his firm reported second-quarter earnings July 31, citing cooling inflation and imminent interest-rate cuts.

While private equity exits are still plodding, data shows momentum building behind entries, with big-ticket acquisitions on a near-record pace.

Read more about the brightening deal outlook for private equity's Big Four.

CHART OF THE WEEK: Megadeal pushes PE-backed telecom investments higher

SNL Image

⮞ KKR & Co. Inc.'s participation in the planned $4.9 billion acquisition of internet provider Metronet Holdings LLC has private equity- and venture capital-backed investment in telecom services tracking for a rebound in 2024, according to Market Intelligence data.

Private equity-backed telecom services investment in 2023 declined 57% from the prior-year total, a slowdown linked to the impact of high interest rates on transactions in the capital-intensive industry.

With $6.57 billion in private equity telecom services deals recorded through Aug. 8, annual deal value in 2024 is now closing in on 2023's $8.61 billion full-year total.

TOP DEALS AND FUNDRAISING

– The Carlyle Group Inc. agreed to buy automotive parts wholesale distributor Worldpac Inc. from Advance Auto Parts Inc. for $1.5 billion in cash. The deal is scheduled to close before the end of 2024.

– Johnson & Johnson signed a deal to acquire Israel-based heart failure treatment developer V-Wave Ltd. for $600 million up front, with potential milestone payments of up to approximately $1.1 billion. An investor group including Pontifax Venture Capital, Triventures and Quark Venture Inc. will sell the company.

– Koch Equity Development LLC is set to buy telecom solutions provider iconectiv LLC from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and affiliates of Francisco Partners Management LP for about $1 billion.

– HarbourVest Partners LLC raised $15.1 billion at the final close of Dover Street XI LP, the firm's 11th private equity secondaries fund. It also raised $3.4 billion for its secondary coinvestment-focused Secondary Overflow Fund V LP.

MIDDLE-MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

– Norwest Equity Partners sold managed IT services provider Bailiwick Services LLC to ePlus Technology Inc.

– Audax Management Co. LLC's private equity business signed a deal to sell urologic care services provider United Urology Group to OneOncology LLC.

Arsenal Capital Partners will add RSource LLC, which provides revenue cycle insurance claim resolution services and does business as Knowtion Health, to its portfolio.

– Cybersecurity company Cyberbit secured an undisclosed sum in a new funding round from Charlesbank Capital Partners LLC and other existing investors.

FOCUS ON: APPLICATION SOFTWARE

– Experimentation platform Eppo Data Inc. obtained $28 million in a series B funding round led by Innovation Endeavors LLC and Icon VC.

– Visitor relationship management company Leven Labs Inc., doing business as Admiral, secured $19 million in a growth equity and debt funding round led by Harbert Growth Partners.

– Game development company Mudstack Inc. raised $4 million in a financing round led by Anthos Capital LP.

