Bank M&A 2022 Deal Tracker: 11 deals announced in November

Eleven M&A deals worth a combined $935 million were announced in the U.S. banking sector in November, bringing the 2022 total as of the month's end to 149.

Total deal value in the 11 months to Nov. 30 was $21.93 billion, just over one-third of the $60.19 billion pulled in by the 193 deals completed over the same period in 2021, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

Deals getting more expensive

The median deal value-to-tangible common equity ratio for announced deals rose for the third consecutive year to total 154.5%.

On Nov. 18, Bluefield, Va.-based First Community Bankshares Inc. announced the acquisition of Mount Airy, N.C.-based Surrey Bancorp for $115.5 million at a deal value-to-tangible common equity ratio of 206.6%. Paying a steep premium for Surrey's lending expertise and deposit base, the deal is the seventh-most expensive announced in 2022.

On Nov. 13, Seattle-based Washington Federal Inc. announced the acquisition of Santa Rosa, Calif.-based Luther Burbank Corp. for $654.4 million, the third-largest U.S. bank deal announced in 2022.

The 16th largest deal of the year was announced on Nov. 30, when Chicago-based Byline Bancorp Inc. acquired Oak Brook, Ill.-based Inland Bancorp Inc. for $165.0 million.

Midwest leads the way as most targeted region

Six of November's announced targets are headquartered in Midwest, pushing the region's total targets to 68 in 2022, the highest of any region in the U.S. Illinois remains the most targeted state this year at 18.

Approval uncertainty plagues bank M&A deals

Federal Reserve approval on bank M&A has been frustrating for banks. Banking attorneys on Washington Federal's recently announced acquisition of Luther Burbank are wary of the deal's aggressive completion timeline due to increased regulatory scrutiny and an unusual stipulation in their merger agreement.

The agreement includes a provision that either party can unilaterally extend the deal close until Feb. 29, 2024, if it has not closed by Nov. 30, 2023. While an outside date of about one year after announcing a deal is common, the ability for just one party to extend the deal close is unusual, according to Gary Bronstein, partner and a leader of Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP's financial services team.

Other banks, like OceanFirst Financial Corp. and Partners Bancorp, mutually terminated their proposed merger as the former would rather focus on organic growth rather than face a lengthy delay to close its planned deal.