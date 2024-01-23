 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/asset-living-acquires-first-communities-donohoe-buys-deoudes-magafan-realty-80233757 content esgSubNav
S&P Global Market Intelligence presents a list of notable M&A transactions by North America-based real estate investors.

Houston-based Asset Living LLC acquired property management and support services provider First Communities Management Inc.

Maryland-based The Donohoe Cos. Inc. completed the acquisition of commercial property management services provider Deoudes-Magafan Realty Inc.

In another deal completed last week, an investor group including The Missner Group and Avgeris & Associates Inc. acquired hospitality supplies distributor American Hotel Register Co.

