Asset Living acquires First Communities; Donohoe buys Deoudes-Magafan Realty

S&P Global Market Intelligence presents a list of notable M&A transactions by North America-based real estate investors.

Houston-based Asset Living LLC acquired property management and support services provider First Communities Management Inc.

Maryland-based The Donohoe Cos. Inc. completed the acquisition of commercial property management services provider Deoudes-Magafan Realty Inc.

In another deal completed last week, an investor group including The Missner Group and Avgeris & Associates Inc. acquired hospitality supplies distributor American Hotel Register Co.