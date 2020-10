While China is often thought of as Apple Inc.'s manufacturing hub, several European suppliers are heavily exposed to even modest falls in the U.S. company's sales, according to analysts.

Apple warned last month it will likely miss its $67.0 billion revenue guidance for the March quarter as factories, and its stores, closed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The launch of Apple's first 5G iPhone and more affordable iPhone SE2 may be delayed, according to Bank of America. It has temporarily closed all stores outside of China.

The impact on Apple suppliers in Europe could go beyond short-term revenue hits and threaten the planned takeover of OSRAM Licht AG by ams AG, analysts said.

Austrian chipmaker ams AG, which generates roughly 40% of its sales from Apple, is raising money via a rights issue to pay for its acquisition of German lighting manufacturer Osram. The hit to its largest customer comes at a particularly bad time as a result, Karsten Iltgen, analyst at German private bank Bankhaus Lampe, said.

Ams's share price fell below its CHF9.20 rights issue offer price in March.

"The [Osram] deal could be pulled, delayed or fail altogether," Iltgen said. It is expected to complete in the first half of 2020, subject to merger control clearances.

Apple's U.K. manufacturing partner IQE PLC is not as exposed to iPhone production blips in the short term, analysts said. The Cardiff-based company generates 20% to 40% of sales from Apple, according to industry estimates, an analyst who wished to remain anonymous said.

IQE cuts silicon into thin "wafers" that help amplify the iPhone’s antenna signal and power its facial recognition sensors. Through bulk buying, Apple has filled up its wafer inventory for existing iPhones, negating any risk for IQE in the short term, the analyst said.

The U.K. company's growth could be impacted if Apple delays the release of its 5G iPhone, the analyst said. The next-generation handset is expected to generate three to five times more revenue for IQE than its 4G handsets, as the wafer technology it requires is more complex due to the multiple frequencies 5G networks support, the analyst said.

As IQE has not guided for an uplift from 5G, it could face an impact in the medium term from launch delays, Dan Ridsdale, head of TMT at Edison Investment Research, said.

AirPods Pro battery supplier Varta AG could also be impacted if diminished demand prompts Apple to halt orders, according to Charlotte Friedrichs, a senior equity analyst at Berenberg. The German firm is not listed as a partner on Apple's 2019 supply chain report, but Commerzbank AG analyst Stephan Klepp discovered its tiny batteries inside a pair of the wireless headphones after breaking them open.

Thus far, Apple's coronavirus disruption has not spread beyond iPhones to its wearables, according to Iltgen. Neither has Varta reported a drop in production, Klepp said in an interview.

But the temporary closure of Apple Stores across the globe could prompt Apple to slow production for additional devices, Friedrichs said. Though Apple has a loyal following and its AirPods have proved successful — the company has a roughly 60% share of the wireless headphones market — consumer spending on high-end products is likely to fall due to economic turmoil caused by the coronavirus, Klepp said.

Varta has multiple contracts with Apple, Klepp said, and has even given it preferential status over its other customers — a move that caused Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. to start dual-sourcing batteries for its own wireless headphones from a rival Chinese supplier.

Regardless of the impact from coronavirus, European Apple suppliers would do well to reduce their dependence on the U.S. company, analysts said.

For several years, Apple has been moving production of certain components in-house. In late 2018 it signed a $600 million deal with long-term supplier Dialog to license its technology and acquire certain assets. Last July, it acquired the majority of Intel’s smartphone modem business for $1 billion.

Insourcing is likely to continue, and may even accelerate due to the coronavirus as Apple looks to reduce its exposure to global supply chains, analysts said.

Judging by Apple’s acquisition strategy, those most likely to be impacted by a decision to accelerate insourcing of components are companies that produce intellectual property, such as the semiconductor makers whose chips help manage iPhone power levels and cellular signals, an analyst who wished to remain anonymous said. They include U.K.-based Dialog Semiconductor PLC and Germany’s Infineon Technologies AG, though Apple is comparatively a smaller customer for the latter, Iltgen said.

Earlier this year Bankhaus Lampe forecast Apple could start insourcing power-management technology for the Apple Watch and AirPods. The iPhone-maker has "built one of the largest teams of power-management engineers in the industry," the bank noted. This could see Dialog phased out of Apple's broader device range and will impact its earnings into 2021 and 2022, according to Iltgen.

Stefenjoshua Rasay contributed to this article.