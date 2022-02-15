Allstate, Progressive raise private auto rates in January

The Progressive Corp. could see the largest cumulative private auto premium increase from rate hikes approved in January, according to an S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis.
The group is expected to log $269.3 million of premiums increase from 16 rate hike requests approved by regulators in five states.
Two Progressive rate filings entered the top 10 most significant increases for January. Of the two filings, the most significant in terms of impact to premiums may be the 4.70% rate hike approved in Texas. That rate increase could add $97.2 million to the group's cumulative premiums.
Allstate leads rate hike chart
The Allstate Corp. topped the list of the most notable private auto rate increases during the month after securing approval for an 8.50% rate increase in Texas. Overall, state regulators across 13 states approved 25 rate increase requests for the group, which could boost private auto premiums by $248.6 million in aggregate.
Three of the top 10 rate increases in January belonged to State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. The group could see its aggregate premiums increase by $199.3 million from 24 rate hikes approved during the month.
Rates rise in Lone Star State
Rate hikes approved in Texas could lead to the biggest change in total premiums statewide at $401 million. Lone Star State regulators approved 26 rate increases in January, the most of any state during the period.
Georgia was second in terms of total premium change. Rate hikes approved by the state's regulators could boost the statewide private auto premiums by $81.3 million.
American National tops rate decrease chart
At the other end of the spectrum, American National Group Inc. subsidiary ANPAC Louisiana Insurance Co. received regulatory approval for the most significant rate decrease in January. The 6.53% rate cut could lower the group's total premiums by $2.8 million.