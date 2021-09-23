Akamai disruption adds to 43% jump in internet outages for week of June 12

This weekly feature from S&P Global Market Intelligence, in collaboration with internet-service monitoring company ThousandEyes, aims to give remote workers insights into internet service disruptions.
Global internet outages jumped 43% in the week of June 12, to 481, including a disruption to Akamai Technologies Inc.'s distributed denial-of-service, or DDoS, mitigation service that rendered websites of major financial services firms and airlines unreachable, according to data from ThousandEyes, a network-monitoring service owned by Cisco Systems Inc.
The total number of global outages counted by ThousandEyes last exceeded 400 in late February.
U.S. outages rose 76% to 317, comprising 66% of all global network disruptions, up from 54% in the previous week.
The June 17 outage on Akamai's Prolexic Routed service affected many of its about 500 customers globally. Akamai identified the Prolexic routing process as the cause of the disruption, which led to a big surge in network disruptions that also coincided with application availability issues. The interruption lasted about four hours and was resolved around 4:22 a.m. ET.
Two days earlier, on June 15, multinational transit provider Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. experienced a disruption that affected multiple downstream providers and customers in the U.S. The disruption, which apparently centered on nodes in Chicago and Atlanta, lasted about 35 minutes over three occurrences within an hour and was finally cleared around 3:35 p.m. ET.
There were six global collaboration-app disruptions during the June 12 week, up from five in the prior week. Five of the six outages happened in the U.S.
Business-hours outages globally edged up 2 percentage points week over week, to 34% of total outages. In the U.S., business-hours disruption increased by 1 percentage point to 26% of the country's total.
Business-hours outages in Europe, the Middle East and Africa increased 4 percentage points week over week to 46% of the region's total. Asia-Pacific's business-hours outages climbed 3 percentage points, to 41%.