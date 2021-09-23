5G Focus: Verizon exceeds 5G rollout targets; Optus, Telstra secure 5G spectrum

5G Focus is a weekly global feature including notable 5G trials, launches, use cases and major equipment supply contracts. It also features in-depth analysis of strategies, expansion plans, business models and other related initiatives.

This edition features news on Verizon Communications Inc.'s efforts to meet its targets for the rollout of its 5G Ultra Wideband service, and Singtel Optus Pty. Ltd. and Telstra Corp. Ltd.'s acquisition of 5G frequencies in a recent auction in Australia.

US AND CANADA

* Verizon has exceeded its year-end target of 14,000 new 5G Ultra Wideband cell sites, bringing 5G service to parts of dozens of U.S. cities.

* Networking and integrated data services provider Transaction Network Services Inc. will work with Irish services company Cellusys on research, development and testing efforts related to roaming and security services for 5G networks.

* Nex-Tech Wireless LLC will team up with Ericsson for the commercial deployment of its 5G capabilities in rural Kansas. The U.S. regional carrier will deploy Ericsson's radio network access products and services, including spectrum-sharing software, to boost non-stand-alone 5G coverage in key points across the carrier's service areas.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Vietnamese operator Viettel teamed up with South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. to conduct 5G commercial trials in Da Nang, Vietnam. Viettel is using Samsung's 5G services to power its commercial network during the trial.

* Optus Enterprise extended its existing partnership with Australia's La Trobe University, which will see both parties jointly investing up to A$6.8 million over the next five years to develop a "5G Ideation Lab" within the university's Digital Innovation Hub.

* Optus and Telstra will spend a total of about A$2.09 billion for 850/900 MHz band frequencies acquired in the Australian Communications and Media Authority's latest spectrum auction. The ACMA said the low-band frequencies will help support the rollout of 4G and 5G networks as well as new technologies and more wireless broadband services across Australia.

EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Türk Telekom began work with media network services provider Net Insight AB to develop a new patented time and frequency synchronization platform for 5G networks, Telecompaper reported.

* Angolan telecom watchdog Inacom could issue the first 5G license covering 3.3-3.7 GHz frequencies by 2021-end, following its approval under a presidential order, Telecompaper reported, citing Expansão. A process for awarding the spectrum rights may reportedly be announced soon.

* Vodafone Group PLC unit Vodafone Deutschland GmbH and Amazon.com Inc.'s Amazon Web Services Inc. launched 5G Edge computing in Germany.

* Telenor ASA said there are now more than 600,000 5G phones and routers on its network after reaching 10,000 new 5G phones every week in December and building 60 5G base stations in a week. Telenor aims to modernize its entire Norwegian network to 5G by 2024.

* Vodafone España SAU opened the "Vodafone 5G Lab" in its Vodafone Plaza headquarters in Madrid, Spain, Telecompaper reported. The facility is expected to allow companies and startups to develop and test their products using the operator's 5G service.

* Telia Estonia used its 5G network to test Elmo Rent AS' remote management system for electric cars, Telecompaper reported. The service can manage the delivery of cars to rental customers and is able to monitor parking places.

* The Australian government will invest an additional A$20 million for the second round of the Australian 5G Innovation Initiative, with $2 million to be spent on projects in eight western Sydney council areas. The extra funding is expected to help encourage the private sector to use 5G to improve productivity.

* The U.K. agreed with telecom operators Vodafone, EE Ltd., Virgin Media O2 and Hutchison 3G UK Ltd., or Three UK, to turn off all 2G and 3G mobile networks by 2033 to free up spectrum for the mass rollout of 5G and other future networks such as 6G. Britain also announced a further investment of £50 million in mobile connectivity and telco network security.

* The number of 5G cell sites across mainland France increased by 1,130 during November, bringing the total to 20,954 as of Dec. 1, Telecompaper reported, citing French spectrum regulator ANFR.

Hutchison 3G UK Ltd.Featured research

Wireless Investor: Global 5G survey: Connected home, UHD streaming lead consumer use cases: The consumer use case story for 5G networks has always been a bit nebulous beyond the demand for faster data speeds, but global mobile decision-makers are hoping the smart home, video and fixed wireless will be drivers.

Some external links may require a subscription. Links are current as of publication time, and we are not responsible if those links are unavailable later.