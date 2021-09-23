5G Focus: Telefónica plans 5G investments; T-Mobile US hits 5G rollout target

5G Focus is a weekly global feature including notable 5G trials, launches, use cases and major equipment supply contracts. It also features in-depth analysis of strategies, expansion plans, business models and other related initiatives.

This edition features news on Telefónica SA's planned investments in 5G networks in Latin America and Europe, and T-Mobile US Inc.'s fulfilled target for the rollout of its Ultra Capacity 5G network.

Must read

Mid-band spectrum delays for Verizon, AT&T only significant if extended

Analysts say that while a one-month delay in Verizon Communications Inc.'s and AT&T Inc.'s deployment schedules for a key band of the wireless spectrum may not cause material impact, longer delays could put the telcos at a greater disadvantage to T-Mobile US in attracting customers to adopt their 5G services.

US AND CANADA

* The E5G Show will be held virtually Nov. 15-18. The free event will focus on understanding 5G market opportunities for enterprises.

* T-Mobile US said it already met the 2021 goal for its Ultra Capacity 5G network, reaching 200 million people across the U.S. The telco's Extended Range 5G network, meanwhile, covers 308 million people.

* Rogers Communications Inc. became the first North American service provider to join Ericsson's global Startup 5G program. Rogers will receive access to an exclusive list of companies developing scalable services, devices and applications over 5G.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Ericsson rolled out its dual-mode 5G core product on its cloud-native infrastructure platform to support the expansion of South Korean operator SK Telecom Co. Ltd.'s 5G services for both non-stand-alone and stand-alone services.

* Haier Group Corp. implemented manufacturing solutions based on 5G and mobile edge computing in its smart factories. The Chinese consumer electronics and home appliance maker teamed up with Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. and China Mobile Ltd. for the deployments.

* Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. and its mobile subsidiary NTT Docomo Inc. trialed the use of a 28-GHz-band 5G base station and a metasurface reflector to help improve communication in indoor environments. The reflector has a user-tracking function to deliver radio frequencies for mobile devices in places where the base station antenna is not directly visible because of obstructing objects.

* Nokia Corp. opened a 5G research facility at the University of Technology Sydney's Tech Lab campus in Sydney, Australia. The 5G Futures Lab will serve as a venue to develop, test and demonstrate possible 5G use cases.

EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Huawei opened a new 5G lab in Portugal under a joint initiative with the University of Aveiro and the Institute of Telecommunications, Telecompaper reported.

* Ericsson is partnering with Ooredoo to bring 5G services to event stadiums in Qatar between November and December 2022 amid a global soccer tournament.

* T-Mobile Polska SA deployed a 5G stand-alone network for testing on the 2.6 GHz band in Lodz, Poland, Telecompaper reported.

* Nokia is pushing to increase the use of 5G and other "green technologies," in line with a commitment to reach net-zero emissions through digitalization.

* Vodafone Deutschland GmbH and Sky Deutschland GmbH tested an app that will allow users to watch in-stadium soccer games from different camera angles on their smartphones via 5G frequencies on the 26 GHz range, Broadband TV News reported.

* Nokia reached 4,000 patent families deemed essential to 5G standards. Companies can license and use Nokia's patented technologies without making substantial research and development investments.

* Proximus unveiled its first green bond worth €750 million, which will allow the Belgian operator to make a sustainable investment in fiber and 5G networks.

* Telefónica plans to invest €2.56 billion to develop 5G and fiber-optic networks in Spain, Germany, the U.K. and Brazil, Advanced Television reported. About 55% of the total investment, amounting to €1.45 billion, will be allocated to Germany.

* Telia Co. AB launched a 5G stand-alone core network, which is initially available to selected users in about 20 geographical areas in Finland.

* Telia unit Telia Norge AS said it will have a nationwide 5G network in Norway in 2023.

* Telenor ASA-owned Finnish operator DNA Oyj expanded its 5G network to Alavus, Hämeenkyrö and Kauhajoki towns. The network now covers over 53% of Finnish residences.

* United Internet AG-owned German telco 1&1 AG's 5G network expansion is on track to establish 1,000 base stations by 2022, Digital Fernsehen reported.

Featured research

