5G Focus: AT&T's mid-band spectrum; Belgium's Telenet starts 5G rollout

AT&T Inc.'s assurance of being able to minimize the potential interference of its 5G signals with aircraft equipment, and the deployment of Belgian telecom operator Telenet's 5G network.

Must read

AT&T exec says concerns around mid-band spectrum delay 'overblown'

With a plan in place to address the Federal Aviation Administration's concerns, an AT&T executive said the company stands ready to deploy a key portion of mid-band spectrum with no negative impact from its recent concessions. AT&T and Verizon Communications Inc. pledged to take additional steps to minimize energy coming from 5G base stations, especially those near public airports and heliports.

US AND CANADA

* Verizon appointed Krista Bourne COO of its consumer group, effective Jan. 1, 2022. Bourne will lead the U.S. carrier's connected 5G initiatives, among other roles.

* U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm Inc. unveiled the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 gaming platform, which enables connectivity on 5G millimeter-wave and sub-6 GHz frequencies for ease in cloud gaming while streaming online.

* Amazon Web Services Inc. launched AWS Private 5G, a new service that aims to help enterprises set up and scale private 5G mobile networks in their facilities in days instead of months. The Amazon.com Inc. unit is not charging any up-front fees or per-device costs with AWS Private 5G, and customers will only pay for the network capacity and throughput they request.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Japanese telecom operator KDDI Corp. will use Nokia Corp.'s software as it transitions to fully automated, cloud-native 5G core network technology. The move will help subscribers experience lower latency, increased bandwidth and higher capacity on KDDI's network.

* Singtel Optus Pty. Ltd. allowed its 5G network and 5G stand-alone technology to be tested in operating Amazon Web Services-powered vehicles that participated in Walkinshaw Andretti United's Super-Fast 5 e-racing event, which was held at the Mount Panorama mini track in Bathurst, New South Wales, Australia.

* South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. introduced three new automotive chips, including the Exynos Auto T5123 that allows 5G connectivity through both stand-alone and non-stand-alone networks for newer models of connected cars. The chip, which will also deliver 5G-based vehicle communication capabilities, is in mass production.

* The U.K. and South Korea agreed to enhance their cooperation in artificial intelligence and 5G, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing South Korea's ICT ministry. This comes after Vodafone Group PLC struck a supplier deal with Samsung in June.

EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Nokia launched a private 5G stand-alone wireless network at the main plant of carmaker Volkswagen AG in Wolfsburg, Germany. The pilot project, which covers the plant's production development center and pilot hall, will seek to test whether the use of 5G will meet vehicle production demands.

* Telecom operator Elisa Oyj extended its 5G network coverage to Nurmes town in Finland's North Karelia region, Telecompaper reported.

* Vodafone España SAU activated a 5G stand-alone network node at the Almeria Science and Technology Park in southern Spain, Telecompaper reported.

* Switzerland's Federal Council opened a consultation on measures to improve the security of 5G networks and protect telecom installations against unauthorized manipulation. The consultation will run until March 18, 2022.

* South African operator MTN Group Ltd. launched a trial of 5G services in the city of Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire.

* A consortium of operators in the Czech Republic will continue the expansion of their LTE and 5G networks in the Prague Metro rapid transit network, Telecompaper reported, citing Mobilmania.zive.cz. The networks' coverage now covers 56 of the transit network's 61 stations.

* The 5G Automotive Association, a cross-industry group that helps develop solutions for future mobility and transport services, launched a trial of a 5G connected car concept in Turin, Italy. Telecom Italia SpA, Telefónica SA, British Telecom and its unit EE Ltd., and other companies participated in the trial, which involved the use of new technologies to enable near-real-time notification of roadway hazards through 5G-based edge networks.

* Belgium's Telenet began the gradual rollout of its mobile 5G network, with areas around Leuven, Antwerp and the coast targeted as the first 5G zones. The telco expects to expand 5G to its entire mobile network by 2025.

* BT aims to increase the 5G network coverage of its EE unit to 90% of the U.K. by 2028. The target is in line with the telco's updated sustainability goals and plans, in a bid to reach net-zero by 15 years to 2030.

* Nokia is considering expanding its operations in Brazil, which could include building a factory for 5G-related equipment, Telecompaper reported, citing Nokia Brazil President Ailton Santos' statement to O Globo.

* Vodafone Qatar PQSC achieved downlink speeds of 8.1 Gbps and uplink speeds of 734 Mbps in a trial run of its GigaNet 5G network using millimeter-wave spectrum.

