William Blair Officially Added as an Aftermarket Research Contributor

We are pleased to announce that research from William Blair, an award-winning investment research provider known for its healthcare and IT coverage, will soon be available in the S&P Global Aftermarket Research collection.
“Research is central to our commitment of delivering high-quality, value-add insights to our clients through our desktop workflows and analytics,” said Greg Gartland, Chief Product Officer at S&P Global Market Intelligence. “The addition of research from William Blair will be invaluable to our clients.”
William Blair research has been available on S&P Global platforms on a Real-Time Research basis to approved clients since 2006, with more than 79,000 documents available. Starting on October 1, 2021, the entire collection of William Blair reports will be accessible to S&P Global clients with an Aftermarket Research license.
With nearly 40 senior analysts covering more than 700 companies around the globe, research from William Blair provides forecasts and critical opinions across sectors. In 2020, William Blair was named the No. 1 provider in healthcare and IT by Greenwich Associates and ranked No. 2 in 11 additional categories. William Blair adds further value to our Aftermarket Research collection, which contains more than 32 million reports from more than 1,800 investment banks and independent research providers, including J.P. Morgan, UBS, Deutsche Bank, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Citigroup and Jefferies.
The S&P Global Aftermarket Research offering continues to expand, providing greater coverage of companies and industries globally, with leading research providers from over 190 countries. Many new contributors have been added in 2021 alone, including Macquarie, Needham & Company, JMP Securities, Lodge Partners, and Greenwich Associates.
