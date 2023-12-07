Whitepaper: Striking the right balance - How to effectively manage and monitor supply chain risks

Supply chain professionals are under more pressure than ever to anticipate, assess and mitigate the risks associated with the full range of inputs to their production, from individual suppliers, materials costs and logistics contracts. Even as global freight rates fall and supply chains continue their recovery from the shock of the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses need clear sight of their supply chain risks to remain competitive.

Reducing supply chain risk will require a multi-faceted approach, but there are steps organisations can take to do this, and to help ensure a more solid foundation. To find out more, read this whitepaper produced in partnership with Supply Management Insider.