Webinar Roundup: The DNA of Innovation in a Post-COVID World.

How government funding, greater transparency will drive post-COVID innovation in Europe

EU-supported investment in digitalization and environmentally sustainable projects, and the emergence of new kinds of business, will drive innovation as Europe emerges from the COVID pandemic.

A panel hosted by S&P Global Market Intelligence on The DNA of Innovation in a post COVID world: Sustainability, Digitalization & Regulation, also discussed how greater clarity around reporting standards and better transparency from firms would unlock investment and lending.

The shift to a more broad-based economy is already happening in Europe, said Marion Amiot, Senior European Economist at S&P Global Ratings. The rating agency sees the €750 billion Next Generation EU Fund adding 4.1% to EU economy over next 5 years in its high impact scenario.

