 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/webinar-roundup-the-dna-of-innovation-in-a-post-covid-world content esgSubNav
Discover more about S&P Global’s offerings

In This List
Blog

Webinar Roundup: The DNA of Innovation in a Post-COVID World.
Blog

Insight Weekly: Recession risk persists; Banks pull back from crypto; 2022 laggard stocks rally

Blog

Highlighting the Top Regional Aftermarket Research Brokers by Sector Coverage

Blog

Insight Weekly: Inflation eases; bank M&A slows; top companies boost market share

Blog

Activity Volumes Across the Equity Capital Markets Dropped Significantly in 2022


Webinar Roundup: The DNA of Innovation in a Post-COVID World.

How government funding, greater transparency will drive post-COVID innovation in Europe

EU-supported investment in digitalization and environmentally sustainable projects, and the emergence of new kinds of business, will drive innovation as Europe emerges from the COVID pandemic.

A panel hosted by S&P Global Market Intelligence on The DNA of Innovation in a post COVID world: Sustainability, Digitalization & Regulation, also discussed how greater clarity around reporting standards and better transparency from firms would unlock investment and lending.

The shift to a more broad-based economy is already happening in Europe, said Marion Amiot, Senior European Economist at S&P Global Ratings. The rating agency sees the €750 billion Next Generation EU Fund adding 4.1% to EU economy over next 5 years in its high impact scenario.

To read more, complete this short form and download the blog.

  • Download the full article

Webinar Roundup: The DNA of Innovation in a Post-COVID World.

Click Here
Learn more about Market Intelligence
Request Demo