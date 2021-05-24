Understanding Sell-Side Views of the Residential Mortgage Industry

Many global markets experienced a roller coaster ride in 2020 as COVID-19 gripped the world, but U.S. housing remained a bright spot. The desire for more living space should see the demand for single-family housing continue to grow, but uncertainty remains, which means banks need to access expert insights to stay on top of the market.

The CFO of the mortgage team at this large originator wanted to better understand where the housing market was likely headed. In addition, as a significant player in the residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) market, the CFO also wanted to take a close look at other market participants in these deals to evaluate their financial strength. Access our complete case study to see how we helped this firm meet their goals.